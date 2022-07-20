Russia’s cutting-edge strategic nuclear-powered sub takes to sea for tests — source

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. The Project 955A (Borei-A) second serial-built nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Generalissimus Suvorov deployed to the White Sea for the first time for shipbuilders’ sea trials, a source in the domestic shipbuilding industry told TASS on Wednesday.

"The nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov deployed to the White Sea from the Sevmash Shipyard for shipbuilder’s sea trials for the first time. The tests will assess the submarine’s seaworthiness and operational characteristics and their compliance with the designed properties," the source said, without specifying how long the trials would last.

After a host of various shipbuilders’ tests, the state-of-the-art nuclear-powered submarine will enter into state trials with practical checks of all its armament systems, the source specified.

"Pursuant to the existing plans, the Generalissimus Suvorov is set to join the Russian Navy’s combat inventory until the end of 2022," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

A TASS source reported in late June that the Project 885M nuclear-powered submarine Krasnoyarsk deployed to the sea from the Sevmash Shipyard for the first time for tests.

Project 955A submarine

The strategic nuclear-powered submarine Generalissimus Suvorov was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) in Russia’s northwest on December 26, 2014. The sub belongs to the fourth generation of nuclear-powered submarines developed for the Russian Navy under the improved Borei-A Project (designed by the St. Petersburg-based Rubin Central Design Bureau of Marine Engineering).

The Project features fundamentally new technical solutions, improved equipment, reduced physical fields and enhanced protection and indigenous components.

The advanced submarine cruiser is set to join and bolster the Russian Pacific Fleet’s force of nuclear-powered submarines.

The Project Borei-A lead submarine Knyaz Vladimir was delivered to the Russian Navy on June 12, 2020. The Project’s first serial-built missile-carrying submarine cruiser Knyaz Oleg was handed over the Navy on December 21, 2021.

Borei-and improved Borei-A-class submarines carry 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles and are outfitted with 533mm torpedo tubes.

Compared to the baseline Borei series, Borei-A subs feature better acoustic stealth, maneuvering and deep-sea running capabilities and an improved armament control system.