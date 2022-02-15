Canada to provide lethal weapons to Ukraine

OTTAWA, February 15. /TASS/. Canada will donate lethal weapons and assorted support items to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the Canadian Department of National Defense said in a statement.

"This equipment includes machine guns, pistols, carbines, 1.5 million rounds of ammunition, sniper rifles, and various related equipment," the statement reads.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said earlier that Ottawa had decided to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons worth 7.8 mln Canadian dollars. According to him, the decision was made after consultations with Ukraine.

The West and Kiev have recently been echoing allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such claims and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences.