Ukraine receives Javelin missile systems and other weapons from US — Defense Minister

KIEV, February 11. /TASS/. Another batch of military aid was delivered to Ukraine from the United States, according to Minister of Defence of Ukraine Alexey Reznikov.

"Two more birds in Kiev! Javelins, grenades & other defensive ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The weight of military aid from our US partners, which was delivered today - about 130 tonnes. In general now we got 15 birds with a total weight of more than 1200 tones!" he wrote on Twitter.

The military supplies come as part of US administration-approved aid to Ukraine worth $200 mln.