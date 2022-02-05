Two Russian Tu-22M3 bombers patrol Belarus airspace

MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS-DEFENSE/. Two Russian Tu-22M3 long-range bombers completed a patrol mission in Belarus’ airspace, which lasted about four hours, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Saturday.

"Two Tu-22M3 long-range bombers of the Aerospace Forces completed a patrol mission in the Belarusian airspace," the ministry said.

The Defense Ministry clarified that the assigned tasks had been accomplished.

"In the course of their flight, the long-range aircraft practiced joint tasks with the air force and air defense of the Belarusian armed forces," the ministry added.

Having achieved the assigned tasks, the Russian long-range bombers returned to their base in Russia.

At the beginning of last December, the Belarusian Defense Ministry said that in 2022 Belarus and Russia would continue accomplishing joint air defense combat alert missions and air patrols of the Union State’s borders.