Over 60 foreign planes, drones conducted reconnaissance near Russia this week - paper

MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian radar stations spotted 58 foreign aircraft performing reconnaissance missions along Russia's borders in the past week, the Krasnaya Zvezda daily quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying on Friday.

According to the daily's infographics, air reconnaissance near Russia's borders was conducted by 45 foreign spy planes and 18 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). All flights were monitored by Russian radar stations.

In two cases, Russian fighter jets were scrambled to intercept foreign aircraft and prevent possible violations of the state border.

No violations of Russia's airspace were permitted.