Russian Navy forces deliver missile strike against enemy warships in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, January 27. /TASS/. The Black Sea Fleet’s coastal defense troops practiced over 200 various timed operations during drills on the coastline of the Krasnodar Region in Russia’s south, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"An exercise of coastal defense missile formations came to an end at the Black Sea Fleet’s combat training grounds, in which the troops practiced measures to deliver a missile strike against a group of a notional enemy’s amphibious assault ships. At the first stage of the exercise, the battalions of Bal and Bastion coastal defense anti-ship missile systems conducted marches to the designated areas at the Zhelezny Rog practice range," the press office said in a statement.

The combat teams readied their launchers for a battle, camouflaged and equipped their positions, following which they practiced detecting the notional enemy’s naval targets and eliminating them with electronic missile launches. The Fleet’s large amphibious assault ships simulated the mock enemy’s amphibious assault force, the press office specified.

Teams of Bereg self-propelled coastal artillery guns were employed in the drills on the Caucasian coastline along with the battalions of coastal defense missile systems, the statement says.

"In the course of the exercise, the personnel accomplished over 200 various timed operations, in particular, getting the launchers out of an enemy strike, changing, equipping and camouflaging of both new and false sites and replenishing ammunition," the press office said.

In compliance with the 2022 plan of the Russian Armed Forces’ training, a series of naval drills will be held in January-February this year in all the areas of responsibility of the Navy’s fleets under the general command of Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov.

The naval maneuvers will focus on measures by the Navy and the Aerospace Force to protect Russia’s national interests in the World Ocean and counter military threats to Russia from the direction of seas and oceans.

The drills will cover the seas adjacent to Russian territory and also operationally important areas of the World Ocean. Separate drills will run in the Mediterranean, North and Okhotsk Seas, in the northeastern Atlantic and the Pacific Ocean.

Overall, the sweeping drills will bring together over 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 items of military hardware and about 10,000 troops.