Russian Tu-160 ‘White Swan’ strategic bombers perform 13-hour flight over Arctic

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Russian Tupolev Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers performed a 13-hour flight over the Arctic Ocean with mid-air refueling, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Two Tu-160 strategic missile-carrying bombers performed a scheduled flight in the airspace over the neutral waters of the Arctic Ocean, the Barents and White Seas that lasted about 13 hours, the statement says.

"The aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force perform all their flights in strict compliance with the international rules of using the airspace," the ministry stressed.

The Tu-160 ‘White Swan’ supersonic bomber is the carrier of both conventional and nuclear-tipped cruise missiles. The missiles are placed into two internal rotary launchers with six missiles each. Advanced Kh-101 cruise missiles that the bomber can carry have an operational range of about 5,500 km.