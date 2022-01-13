Russia says long-range Tu-22MZ bombers in Syria can reach targets across all Mediterranean

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. Flights of Tu-22MZ bombers out of Syria’s Khmeimim air base confirmed the planes can reach targets across the entire Mediterranean Sea, Sergey Kobylash, commander of Russia’s long-range air force said in an interview to the Independent Military Review newspaper.

"The landing and operation of Tu-22MZ aircraft at the Khmeimim air base is a landmark event," he said. "Firstly, the crews of long-range air force have practiced using a new airfield and signaled the presence of the long-range air force in the Mediterranean region."

The crews also practiced engagement with the Navy in locating maritime installations and "confirmed Tu-22MZ have range capabilities for targets across the entire Mediterranean Sea," Kobylash said.