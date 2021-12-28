Defense chief praises achievements in rearming Russian troops

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu thanked the domestic defense industry for substantially upgrading the Russian Army’s armaments in 2021.

"We summed up the results of the outgoing year 2021 at our expanded board meeting a week ago. The year 2021 was quite successful for us, despite all the difficulties. Today, I want to take this opportunity to thank our industry, which has enabled us to reach a level of modernity for all types of armaments and achieve rather high figures. Generally speaking, this level is more than 71%," the defense chief said at the ministry’s conference call.

The Russian defense minister also praised the high serviceability level of military hardware that Russia’s troops possess.

"Our equipment’s serviceability is at a very high level. Perhaps, we are in first place according to the serviceability status of our equipment and weapons. At least, we hold the leading positions among the armed forces of all the countries," Shoigu said.