Russian Navy cutting-edge corvette holds artillery firings in Black Sea state trials

SEVASTOPOL, December 20. /TASS/. The latest missile corvette Tsiklon that is set to enter service with the Black Sea Fleet successfully conducted artillery firings during state trials in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The crew of the state-of-the-art small missile ship Tsiklon successfully tested artillery systems and conducted artillery firings at a Black Sea Fleet naval practice range. The artillery firings were conducted as part of the ship’s state trials before its entry into service with the Black Sea Fleet," the press office said in a statement.

The warship’s crew practiced its tasks jointly with the Shipyard’s delivery team. At sea, the crew conducted firings from artillery guns in the standard mode and also at maximum rotation and elevation modes against simulated naval, coastal and aerial targets. Also, its ship and armament control systems were fine-tuned during the artillery firings, the statement says.

The Tsiklon is a Karakurt-class warship armed with a Kalibr multi-purpose cruise missile system, an AK-176MA artillery gun, a Pantsyr-M seaborne anti-aircraft missile launcher and large-caliber machine-guns. The warship has an operating range of 2,500 miles and its sea endurance is 15 days.