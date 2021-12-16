Russian Navy aircraft hold dogfight, hunt down enemy sub in Baltic drills

KALININGRAD, December 16. /TASS/. About 20 aircraft and helicopters of the Russian Baltic Fleet practiced the elements of an aerial battle, delivered strikes against ground targets and hunted down notional enemy submarines during scheduled drills in the Baltic Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"The pilots of the fighter, mixed aviation and mixed helicopter regiments of the Fleet’s naval aviation formation conducted flights over mainland Kaliningrad Region and the Baltic Sea. The pilots of fighters and bombers practiced the tactic of an aerial battle against a notional enemy’s aircraft," the press office said in a statement.

Special attention during the drills was paid to piloting technique and employing offensive and defensive maneuvers at various altitudes, the statement says.

In accomplishing combat training tasks, the crews of Mi-24 and Mi-8 helicopters carried out sorties against the hypothetical enemy’s ground targets while the pilots of Ka-27 gunships ferreted out the notional enemy’s submarines in the daytime and at night, the press office specified.

"Overall, about 20 aircraft of various types were involved in practicing combat training tasks," it said.