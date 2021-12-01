Russia’s new Kornet anti-tank missile system adapted for any vehicle

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. The High Precision Weapons Company (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has adapted the Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system for any chassis, Company Deputy CEO Sergey Mikhailov told TASS at the EDEX 2021 international defense show in Egypt on Wednesday.

"We can say that the Kornet-EM has become a universal anti-tank missile system: it has been adapted for any tracked or wheeled chassis with the corresponding lifting capacity. Therefore, it can fully meet the requirements for anti-tank weapons," the deputy chief executive said.

In its baseline modification, the Kornet-EM is mounted on two telescopic masts that carry four missiles each, he said.

"The Kornet-EM has a flexible structure and can be mounted on one or two masts. Actually any present-day vehicle can carry the Kornet: the weapon’s inclusion in a military unit boosts the unit’s capabilities for striking all types of targets with high accuracy," Mikhailov said.

Also, the Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system supplied in its automated launcher configuration is distinguished by high precision, he added.

The Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system is designated to strike tanks and other armored targets, including vehicles outfitted with reactive armor. The missile is directed by a laser beam. The Kornet-EM anti-tank missile system’s firing range has been extended to 8 km whereas its previous versions have an engagement range of 5.5 km.

Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the Army 2021 international arms show on August 23 that Russia had received several requests on the potential delivery of self-propelled Kornet-EM systems based on the Tigr armored vehicles (produced by Russia’s Military Industrial Company) to foreign customers.