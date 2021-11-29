Minsk has all capabilities to respond to escalation of military situation — Lukashenko

MINSK, November 29. /TASS/. Belarus has all capabilities to react to any escalation of the military situation at the border, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Monday.

"The General Staff must always remember on what directions these bastards will act against us and how we will react to it. You asked to support you in establishment of rapid response forces that could be engaged within 2-3 hours minimum," Lukashenko said at a Defense Ministry meeting Monday, according to BelTA. "We have a certain number of units, well trained and equipped, that could be relocated to any point of Belarus within three hours."

He noted that he is talking "about the Armed Forces in general, not only the Army, but the Ministry of the Interior, border security forces and the State Security Committee (KGB)."

"That is, we see what is happening. We are not deploying our military units. I did not give such orders," the President said. "But we must have plans for any action of theirs; we must have plans for our counteraction. We have all capabilities […] to react to their every move with weapons. And not only with weapons - to [react to] their plans, plans of those armed forces".