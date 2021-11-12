Russian Su-57, MiG-35, Su-35, Su-30 combat aircraft in great demand in Mideast — official

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. The Russian Su-57 fifth-generation fighter and also MiG-35, Su-35 and Su-30 combat aircraft enjoy great demand in Middle East countries, Head of the state tech corporation Rostec Sergei Chemezov told TASS in the run-up to the Dubai Airshow 2021 international aviation exhibition on Friday.

"First of all, I want to mention the Su-57. This is the world’s sole ‘heavy’ fifth-generation fighter offered for exports. It features completely different combat capabilities: stealth, a high speed, a combat payload and maneuverability and hence the respective interest for it," the chief executive said.

"The MiG-35 aircraft, the Il-76MD-90A military transport planes, the Il-78M-90A aerial refueling tankers and, of course, the Su-35 and Su-30 planes also evoke interest," Chemezov said, adding that the interest in the aircraft depended on the customers’ wishes, their plans for aircraft upgrade and available financial resources.

Visitors of the Dubai Airshow will be able to view Russian combat planes in action. The Russian Knights aerobatic group will participate in the flight program, flying Su-30 fighters, the Rostec head said.

"The aircraft of this type are an excellent example of the success of Russian products on the international market. Incidentally, we are now testing the upgraded Su-30SM2 version," he said.

The Dubai Airshow 2021 international exhibition will run in the United Arab Emirates on November 14-18. Russia will unveil a host of new models at the airshow. In particular, the MC-21-310 airliner (with the Russian PD-14 engines), the medical version of the Ansat helicopter and Mi-28NE and Ka-52E gunships will conduct demonstration flights at the airshow. The Mi-28NE and Ka-52E combat helicopters will be demonstrated to the world public for the first time.

The static exposition of the Russian aircraft will feature a prototype of the Checkmate light tactical fighter and also Ka-226T and Mi-171A2 helicopters. Russia will also demonstrate the Orion drone.