Breakthrough weapons ensure high level of Russia’s military security, says Putin

SOCHI, November 3. /TASS/. Advanced weapons developed by Russia have ensured a high level of the country’s military security, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a defense industry meeting on Wednesday.

"Today we will discuss the pace of rearming the Army and the Navy with the systems based on new physical principles," the Russian leader said, opening the defense industry meeting.

"The creation of laser, hypersonic, kinetic and other weapons in our country that are unrivaled in the world has become a real breakthrough in the field of military technologies and has boosted substantially the capabilities of the Armed Forces for many years and even for decades to come and ensured a high level of Russia’s military security," Putin pointed out.

The creation of such weapon systems also helped strengthen strategic parity, the Russian president said.

"Today the creation and serial production of such effective, hi-tech and innovative weapons is a key area of developing the Armed Forces," Putin stressed.

The work on developing such weapons requires time, additional efforts and funding, the head of state pointed out.

"Each of weapon types reveals lengthy work of thousands of our scientists, engineers, programmers and other specialists. I repeatedly pointed out that substantial potential has been created in this area thanks to the Russian defense industry, our fundamental and applied science," Putin said.