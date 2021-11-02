About ten countries eager to buy Russian S-400 missile systems, says defense official

MOSCOW, November 2. /TASS/. About ten countries display their interest in buying Russian-made S-400 medium-to-long range air defense systems, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in an interview with the RBC media group on Tuesday.

"About ten countries show their keen interest," the defense official said.

The procedure of signing a contract for the purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to foreign customers is a multi-stage and complex process, Shugayev explained.

This procedure requires taking into account all possible terms and details of a potential delivery, available capacities in industry for the fulfillment of defense procurement plans that remain a priority, he specified.

"Therefore, ten requests do not mean ten countries ready to sign a contract," the defense official said.

The head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said that he did not see any obstacles for the potential deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Belarus.