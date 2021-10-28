Potential foreign customers eye Russia’s cutting-edge Checkmate fighter

LIMA, October 28. /TASS/. Potential foreign customers show a keen interest in Russia’s latest Checkmate fifth-generation single-engine fighter, CEO of the state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Mikheyev told TASS in the run-up to the SITDEF 2021 international arms show in Peru on Thursday.

"We see quite a high interest in this new aircraft," the chief executive said, responding to a question about whether the company had received any requests for the Checkmate fighter from Latin American countries after its presentation at the MAKS 2021 air show in Russia.

It is early to speak about any orders for the latest Checkmate fighter, he said. "The aircraft first has to take to the skies and cover the way from a prototype to a serial-produced aircraft," Mikheyev said.

There is a need for the latest Checkmate fighter on some arms markets, he said. "The Air Forces of many countries, including in South America, have the need for aircraft of this type," he explained.

About the Checkmate fighter

Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec unveiled the latest domestic single-engine fighter dubbed Checkmate at the MAKS-2021 international air show that ran in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25. The new plane created by Rostec at its own initiative, is a derivative of the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter.