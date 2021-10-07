Russia’s Caspian Flotilla strike group fires Kalibr missiles during naval exercise

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 7. /TASS/. Russian naval strike group of the Caspian Flotilla fired Kalibr-NK cruise missiles at practice coastal targets, Southern Military District press service announced Thursday.

"The Caspian Flotilla naval strike group fired Kalibr-NK cruise missiles at practice coastal targets imitating mock enemy objects on the Chechen Island in the Caspian Sea within the framework of a planned tactical exercise," the press service said, adding that all targets were successfully destroyed.

The missiles were fired by the Veliky Ustyug small missile ship. Small missile ships Grad Sviyazhsk and Uglich practiced electronic missile launches.

The exercised was supervised by the Dagestan missile ship.