Frigate Admiral Grigorovich conducts artillery firing in Black Sea

SIMFEROPOL, October 6. /TASS/. The crew of the frigate Admiral Grigorovich of the Black Sea Fleet conducted artillery firing in the Black Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"As a part of the training drills, the ship's crew carried out artillery firing tasks to strike more than 10 naval and air targets of a conditional enemy. At the first stage of the firing, the units of the artillery combat units of the Admiral Grigorovich frigate worked out the algorithm of actions in performing the combat training exercises," the report says.

It is specified that in the second stage of combat training, the crew fired from A-190 artillery guns at surface targets and ship-based target shields were used for this role, in addition to airborne targets, which were glowing aviation bombs dropped from naval aviation aircraft.

"The artillery firing by the frigate was carried out in accordance with the control plan of the fleet’s naval forces for the summer training period in one of the naval training grounds of the Black Sea Fleet under the previously approved training plan for 2021," the report reads.