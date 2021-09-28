Baghdad intends to buy S-300s from Russia, says Iraqi lawmaker

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. Iraqi authorities plan to ink a contract with Russia on the shipment of the S-300 missile air defense system, says head of the Iraqi Parliamentary Committee on Defense and Security Mohammad Rida al-Haider.

"The Iraqi delegation, led by the air defense commander, visited Russia, where it held negotiations on acquiring the S-300 system," he said, according to the INA (Iraqi News Agency). However, the lawmaker noted that the deal is now "on hold".

He noted that Baghdad already has contracts with Moscow on equipping an armored brigade. According to the official, Iraqi servicemen have a "extensive experience using Russian weapons, especially tanks and armored vehicles".