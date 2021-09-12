Russian paratroopers train nighttime landing for first time at Zapad-2021 drills

STRUGI KRASNYE RANGE /Pskov Region/, September 12. /TASS/. The Pskov formation of the Russian Airborne Forces conducted a landing of more than 600 service members and 30 units of military hardware at nighttime for the first time as part of the Zapad-2021 Russian-Belarusian joint strategic exercises.

"A mass landing of more than 600 service members in full gear with weapons and equipment and 30 units of BMD-2K-AU, BMD-4M and armored personnel carrier airborne infantry fighting vehicle was conducted at nighttime for the first time at the Strugi Krasnye range," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Sunday.

The Zapad-2021 military exercises take place on September 10-16 across 14 training grounds and ranges located in Russia and Belarus.