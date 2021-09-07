Buk-M3 crews show absolute accuracy at live fire exercise near Astrakhan

YEKATERINBURG, September 7. /TASS/. Combat crews from the Central Military Region's air defense brigade, rearmed with the newest missile systems Buk-M3, have demonstrated 100% accuracy during a live fire exercise at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in the Astrakhan Region, the region's press-service has said.

"Buk-M3 crews launched two types of missiles to destroy high-speed maneuverable air defense weapons of a hypothetical enemy. Saman missiles targets were approaching the designated area at a speed of about 1,000 kilometers per hour from different directions and at different altitudes. The air defense crews operating amid intensive radio electronic jamming impeccably coped with their task. Each missile hit the target at a distance of 35-65 kilometers away from the facilities to be protected," the news release says.

Before the exercise, the crews from an air defense brigade relocated from the Altai Region to the Astrakhan Region 4,000 kilometers away, entered combat duty and repelled enemy air raids, for which they carried out more than 100 electronic virtual launches against cyber and real targets: spy planes, fighters, bombers and helicopter gunships of a hypothetical enemy.

The tactical exercise involving live fire practice will end late September. It was the first for the personnel of the Central Military Region's air defense brigade since rearmament with new air defense systems Buk-M3. Taking part in the exercise were more than 500 men and 200 pieces of military equipment.