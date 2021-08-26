Rotary-wing strike drones to arrive for Russian troops soon — top brass

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 26. /TASS/. Rotary-wing strike drones developed by the Strela Research and Production Enterprise will arrive for the Russian troops in the immediate future, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko told reporters at the Army-2021 international military-technical forum on Thursday.

"Under the agreements signed, we are planning to receive light drone helicopters in their strike configuration in the immediate future, and also Platforma heavy strike rotary-wing drones," the deputy defense minister said.

The drone helicopters have been developed by the Strela Research and Production Enterprise within the Kronshtadt Group.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.