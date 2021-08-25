Russia mass-produces cutting-edge missile for combat helicopters, says defense firm

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. The latest missile designed for outfitting combat helicopters and unveiled at the Army 2021 international military-technical forum is currently being mass-produced, Chief Designer of the Design Bureau of Machine-Building (part of the Precision Weapons Company within the state tech corporation Rostec) Valery Kashin told TASS on Wednesday.

"Yes, the Item 305E missile is being serial-produced," the chief designer said.

The cutting-edge missile dubbed Item 305E will replenish the family of 9M120-1 ‘Ataka’ missiles operational in the Russian Army, he said.

"Depending on the assigned task, a helicopter can be furnished with armaments that include both Item 305E and Ataka missiles," Kashin specified.

The new missile allows reliably striking all types of targets on the battlefield, the chief designer stressed. "The missile can destroy both engineering installations and main battle tanks," he added.

The Item 305E is adapted to the latest Russian gunships, the chief designer said. "The missile is designated for Mi-28NMs and Ka-52Ms. However, if the customer wishes so, it can be adapted for other rotorcraft," he added.

The new missile is based on the modular design, the chief designer said. "Depending on the requirements and the assigned task, the Item 305E can be outfitted with different warheads," Kashin said.

The Army 2021 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.