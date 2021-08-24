Russia to deploy top-notch stealth anti-hypersonic radar in Sakhalin

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia is set to deploy several state-of-the-art Rezonans-N hypersonic and stealth target hunting radars in the country’s Far East, with the first such station to be set up in the Sakhalin Region, a source in the domestic defense industry told TASS on Tuesday.

"Under the state armament program through 2027, up to five Rezonans-N radar stations are due to be deployed in the Far East, with the first of them to be set up in the Sakhalin Region. The radar’s exact location will be defined by the Defense Ministry," the source said.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information yet.

A source earlier told TASS that Russia would start training combat teams to operate these radars in 2022 with a single-module station of this type set up at the training center of the Air Defense Forces’ radio-technical troops in the Vladimir Region in central Russia.

Currently, three Rezonans-N all-round surveillance four-module radar stations are on combat alert or have been deployed in the Russian Northern Fleet’s 45th Air Force and Air Defense Army while two more radars are being deployed in the Russian Arctic.

Rezonans radars operate in the meter band and employ the principle of wave resonance, which enables it to detect aircraft based on stealth technology and also hypersonic targets flying at a speed of up to Mach 20 (twenty times the speed of sound). The radar is capable of detecting targets and issuing target acquisition on aerodynamic targets at a distance of 600 km and at a range of 1,200 km on ballistic targets and at an altitude of up to 100 km.

The Army 2021 forum is currently in progress in Kubinka outside Moscow and is running from August 22 to 28.