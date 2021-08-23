Russia will continue boosting its navy potential — Putin

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. Russian authorities will continue developing the national navy potential and equip Russian fleets with cutting-edge weapons and technologies, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a battleship and submarine keel-laying ceremony held via videoconference on Monday.

"We will continue ramping up Russia’s navy potential, perfect the basing system and navy infrastructure, fit the most advanced weaponry and equipment on ships, train difficult tasks at drills and in long-distance voyages as well as display the Russian flag in strategically important regions of the world’s oceans," he underlined.

Such ambitious and momentous tasks, Putin continued, are dictated by Russia’s geopolitical situation and its role in global affairs.