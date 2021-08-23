Russian gunmaker unveils new commando assault boat at Army 2021 arms show

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 23. /TASS/. The Rybinsk Shipyard (part of the Kalashnikov firearms manufacturer within the state tech corporation Rostec) developed Russia’s first ever DS-RIB inflatable assault boat for the rapid delivery of special operations forces and unveiled it at Army 2021 international military-technical forum on Monday.

A major feature of the DS-RIB is its pneumatic system that inflates the boat within 45 seconds from a compressed air cylinder at sea. The boat can also be airlifted on the external sling of a helicopter.

The new boat has been developed using innovative materials, the Kalashnikov press office said.

"The assault boat’s design features innovative drop stitch material for the first time. It has made it possible to give a fully inflatable boat the seaworthiness of boats with RIB inflatable boards that skim on the water surface. The inflatable deck made of the drop stitch material fully replaces the folding rigid floor used in inflatable boats," Rybinsk Shipyard CEO Sergei Antonov said during the presentation.

The boat has been developed in the DS-RIB 450 and DS-RIB 540 versions that are designated to carry eight and 10-12 personnel, respectively.

The Army-2021 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.