Events in Afghanistan have no impact on Russia’s ‘safety circle’ - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Events in Afghanistan have not affected Russia’s "safety circle" but the situation requires special attention, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Andrei Kartapolov, who heads the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military Political Directorate, said in an interview with the Govorit Moskva radio station.

"The safety circle hasn’t been broken. There is nothing to fear though the situation requires special attention and those responsible for that professionally are closely monitoring the developments," Kartapolov pointed out.

After the US announced the end of its operation in Afghanistan, the longest military campaign in American history, the Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) launched an offensive on government forces and entered the country’s capital of Kabul on August 15, meeting no resistance. Later, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and left the country. Western nations are now evacuating their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan.