Russia to hold joint drills on Afghan border on regular basis — defense chief

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow Region/, August 10. /TASS/. Russia will conduct drills with its Central Asian allies near the Afghan border on a regular basis, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday, commenting on the situation in Afghanistan at the request of participants in the national educational youth forum Territory of Senses.

The Russian Army conducted two joint drills near the border with the Islamic Republic: one exercise with Uzbekistan and the other with the participation of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, the Russian defense chief said.

"The drills were held at the highest level and we will continue holding such maneuvers," the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs quoted Shoigu as saying.

The regular practice of such measures will help ensure the security of the states and be prepared for defense in case of a potential attack, the Russian defense minister stressed.

Shoigu earlier prioritized joint efforts with Russia’s Central Asian allies to ward off threats emanating from Afghanistan. The hasty withdrawal of foreign troops from the Islamic Republic triggered a swift degradation of the situation, the rise of terrorists and a surge in their activity. This situation required taking appropriate measures and this work was now underway, the Russian defense chief said.