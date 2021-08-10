Russian Navy to receive three new nuclear-powered subs in 2021

MOSCOW, August 10. /TASS/. The Russian Navy will receive three latest nuclear-powered submarines and a new diesel-electric sub in 2021, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Tuesday.

"This year, three new nuclear-powered submarines, a diesel-electric sub and six surface ships will arrive for the troops," the defense official said during the single military output acceptance day.

The domestic defense industry will also deliver four Su-57 fifth-generation serial-produced multirole fighter jets, 15 intercontinental ballistic missiles, three Bastion coastal defense missile systems and seven surface-to-air missile launchers to the Russian Armed Forces this year, the deputy defense minister specified.