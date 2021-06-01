Iran shows interest in various types of Russian weapons, says military cooperation chief

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Russia has prospects of military and technical cooperation with Iran, and the Islamic Republic is interested in getting various types of Russian weapons, Head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said on the sidelines of a congress of the Union of Machine-Builders on Tuesday.

"We have long-standing relations with Iran. We are implementing contractual commitments, which we assumed for deliveries. There are prospects [of bilateral military and technical cooperation]. Tehran is interested in various types [of armaments]," Russia’s military cooperation chief said.

Iran’s Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said in an interview with the Russian Defense Ministry’s Zvezda TV Channel in October 2020 that the Islamic Republic and Russia had good prospects of developing military and technical cooperation with the end of the UN embargo on arms deliveries.