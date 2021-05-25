Russia successfully completing trials of latest S-500 air defense system, says Putin

SOCHI, May 25. /TASS/. The trials of the latest S-500 anti-aircraft missile system are successfully nearing completion and the system is next to be supplied to the troops, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while opening a meeting with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and defense enterprises on Tuesday.

"Over 70% of surface-to-air missile regiments in the Aerospace Force have been rearmed with advanced S-400 systems. The S-500 system whose trials are successfully nearing completion is next to be delivered to the troops," Putin said.