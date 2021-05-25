Russia successfully completing trials of latest S-500 air defense system, says Putin

SOCHI, May 25. /TASS/. The trials of the latest S-500 anti-aircraft missile system are successfully nearing completion and the system is next to be supplied to the troops, Russian President Vladimir Putin said while opening a meeting with the leadership of the Defense Ministry and defense enterprises on Tuesday.
"Over 70% of surface-to-air missile regiments in the Aerospace Force have been rearmed with advanced S-400 systems. The S-500 system whose trials are successfully nearing completion is next to be delivered to the troops," Putin said.
As the Russian leader said, "the latest weapon systems and military hardware are intensively arriving for the Army and the Navy, the potential of the nuclear triad has strengthened substantially and the Navy has expanded its combat capabilities, especially with warships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles."
The Tsirkon shipborne hypersonic missile system is at the final stage of trials, Putin added.
"Let me note that defense enterprises and the Defense Ministry have established effective interaction in the deliveries and maintenance of armaments and hardware over their entire life cycle: from their development and serial production to maintenance and repairs," the Russian president said.