Russian peacekeepers facilitate humanitarian aid deliveries in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, April 22. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers facilitated a delivery of the humanitarian cargo to the Azerbaijani district of Kalbajar, the press office of the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

According to the press service, Russian peacekeepers helped to escort the delivery of 200 tonnes of the humanitarian aid, which included construction materials as well as equipment for power supplies.

"In order to restore the power and water supply systems of social facilities and residential buildings, the 14th Russian convoy of the Humanitarian Response Center, consisting of 17 Kamaz military vehicles and escort vehicles, delivered about 200 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Kalbajar District," the statement from the Russian ministry reads.