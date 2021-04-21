Putin says first Sarmat ICBM regiment to enter combat duty by 2022

MOSCOW, April 21. /TASS/. The first regiment fully armed with Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM) will enter combat duty by late 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on Wednesday.

"The first regiment, fully equipped with heavy intercontinental ballistic missiles Sarmat, will enter combat duty as scheduled by late 2022," Putin said.

According to Putin, Russia’s combat potential is enhancing with other weapons as well. "The number of attack systems with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, warships equipped with high-precision hypersonic weapons as I said, Kinzhal, Kalibr missiles is growing. In the near future, Tsirkon hypersonic missiles will go on combat duty. The development of other modern weapons is ongoing in strict compliance with the plan of the armed forces," Putin said.