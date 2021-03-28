Russian military construction crews built almost 800 buildings in Arctic since 2013

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/ Russian Defense Ministry’s military construction complex built about 800 building and structures in the Arctic since 2013, the Ministry disclosed Monday.

"The Defense Ministry pays special attention to development of military infrastructure in the Arctic. Since 2013 until today, the military construction complex specialists commissioned 791 buildings and structures," Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov said.

The Defense Ministry disclosed that three residential buildings with a total of 168 apartments are currently being constructed on the Novaya Zemlya archipelago, with the first building scheduled for commissioning this summer. Due to permafrost, the buildings are being constructed on stilt foundations with use of the newest technologies.

Besides, the Defense Ministry builds a kindergarten for 360 children, scheduled for commissioning in 2021. The building is adapted to arctic climate conditions and will be equipped with its own sports section, swimming pool and winter greenhouse.

The Ministry also disclosed that military builders carry out wide-scale restoration of a fuel depot that will fully satisfy the demand of a military town.

Previously, military builders build commissioned a school on Novaya Zemlya.