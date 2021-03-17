Security of Russia’s south, including Crimea, ensured in full — military commander

MOSCOW, March 17. /TASS/. Forces of Russia’s Southern Military District and the Black Sea fleet have enough modern weaponry and equipment to ensure security of Russia’s southern regions, including Crimea, the district’s commander said.

"All our units have enough advanced, mobile weaponry to quickly create a powerful task force in the required sector of operations at any moment, capable of defending Russia’s Black Sea coast, including Crimea, and of dealing a crushing blow to anyone who encroaches on the territorial integrity of Russia and the safety of our citizens," Southern Military District Commander General of the Army Alexander Dvornikov said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper, published on Wednesday.

According to Dvornikov, the Russian Defense Ministry assigns high priority to issues of equipping Southern Military District units with advanced weaponry, given the complicated situation in its zone of responsibility.

In 2020, the unit received over 2,500 pieces of modern weaponry, military and special equipment, including warships, planes, helicopters, armored vehicles and electronic warfare equipment.

At present, the share of advanced equipment in service with the Southern Military District’s forces amounts to 70%, the official said.