First batch-produced Su-57 to be used for testing hypersonic weapons

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The first batch-produced fighter Sukhoi Su-57 will be used for testing hypersonic air-launched weapons at the flight test center in Akhtubinsk, a source in the defense-industrial complex told TASS on Friday.

"The first serially produced Su-57 was delivered to the Akhtubinsk center at the end of November. It will be used for testing the newest air-launched hypersonic means of attack," the source said.

A number of fundamentally new air-launched attack weapons is being developed by the Tactical Missiles Corporation.

Currently only MiG-31K fighters stationed in the Southern Military District are capable of carrying hypersonic missiles Kinzhal.

Earlier, a source told TASS that the first serial multirole fifth-generation fighter jet Su-57 was delivered to an air regiment in the Southern Military District. Another four such planes will be provided in 2021.

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Defense Ministry’s board meeting earlier this month that 22 Su-57 jets would be provided for the Russian armed forces by the end of 2024. Under a contract signed in 2019 a total of 76 Su-57 jets are to be supplied by the end of 2028. Starting from 2022 the Su-57 jets will be equipped with second stage engines.