Putin instructs to focus on developing all components of nuclear triad

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin gave instructions on Monday to focus on developing all the components of Russia’s nuclear triad.

"I instruct to focus on dealing with the next key tasks. First, maintaining the nuclear forces’ high combat readiness and developing all the components of the nuclear triad. This is fundamentally important to reliably guarantee the security of our country and keep strategic parity in the world," Putin said at a board meeting of the Defense Ministry.

Russia’s approaches in this sphere are "completely defensive and were outlined in the document adopted in 2020 on the fundamentals of the state policy in the sphere of nuclear deterrence," the Russian leader said.

Russia will continue developing its Armed Forces and raising their combat readiness and efficiency, Putin said.