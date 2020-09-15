Russian Admiral Essen frigate tracking US aircraft carrier in Black Sea

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Russia’s Black Sea Fleet forces are tracking the movements of the US Franklin D. Roosevelt aircraft carrier after it entered the Black Sea on Tuesday, a spokesman for Russia’s National Defense Management Center reported.

"The Admiral Essen frigate is following the US warship’s movements," it said.

U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet said on Tuesday USS Roosevelt had begun its northbound transit into the BlackSea from the Mediterranean "to begin routine maritime operations." "US6thFleet routinely operates in the Black Sea in support of our allies & partners in the region," it said on its Twitter account.

The Russian National Defense Management Center said on Monday Russia’s Baltic Fleet forces were tracking the movements of the US guided-missile destroyer USS Ross that had entered the Baltic Sea.