Foreign customers file requests for Russia’s advanced tank support combat vehicle

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. Foreign customers have sent several requests for Russia’s latest Terminator tank support fighting vehicle, General Director of Uralvagonzavod defense manufacturer (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Potapov told TASS on Monday.

"We have already received requests for the tank support combat vehicle as part of military and technical cooperation," the general director said, adding that the combat vehicles had been demonstrated to foreign customers at the Army-2020 forum in Kubinka last week.

The Terminator tank support fighting vehicle proved its worth in combat operations in Syria, the Uralvagonzavod chief said.

The Terminator tank support combat vehicle features two 30mm 2A42 guns with an ammunition load of 900 rounds. The combat vehicle is also armed with an Ataka-T anti-tank missile system, 30mm automatic grenade launchers and a large-caliber machine-gun.

The Terminator is designed to provide fire support for the armor in an offensive, including the task of fighting enemy personnel armed with man-portable air defense systems.