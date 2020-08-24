Russia achieves certain success in helping China set up its missile attack warning system

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russia has started work on some elements of the Chinese missile attack warning system and has achieved certain success in this area, Chief Designer of Russia’s missile attack warning system, CEO of Vimpel Company Sergei Boyev told TASS at the Army-2020 forum on Monday.

"Today we are carrying out work in a whole number of areas, on the elements [of the system] under the contracts signed, in particular, in the area of space control. There are certain successes, certain results," Boyev said, replying to a question about the work on China’s missile attack warning system.

However, it is early to speak about creating a full-fledged system, he said.

"Cooperation is proceeding in a planned manner and all that relates to more specific things will be understandable at the next stage when the preliminary studies are complete and assessments are given," the chief designer said.

The pace of the work was affected by the restrictions introduced over the coronavirus pandemic and that is why it is now difficult to give the specific timeframe of completing the work on creating this system, he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced in December 2019 that Russia was helping China to develop its national missile attack warning system. The Russian leader said that the system would radically increase China’s defense capabilities because only the United States and Russia had such systems today.

Russia’s missile attack warning system

The Russian missile attack warning system is designed to warn about attacks on state and military command centers and provides data for Moscow’s anti-ballistic missile defense, as well as information on space objects for space control facilities.

The system comprises the ground and space-based echelons. The ground-based component consists of a network of radar stations and is capable of detecting missiles in their flight path at a distance of up to 6,000 km.

The space-based echelon comprises satellites that can detect launches of ballistic missiles from the territory of any state in real time.