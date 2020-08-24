Russian armor, artillery in great demand on world market, says federal service chief

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 24. /TASS/. Russian military equipment for ground troops is in great demand on the world market, the chief of the federal service for military and technical cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told TASS on the sidelines of the international military-technical forum Army-2020 on Monday.

"Russian-made equipment for ground forces is traditionally in great demand on the world market. Currently there is the greatest interest in Russian armor, automotive vehicles and engineering equipment, as well as various artillery systems," Shugayev said.

A number of samples of equipment for ground forces have been tested in combat conditions to have received favorable comments from the Russian military, he said.

"As for the flaws that may be exposed in the process of combat operations, our manufacturers and design bureaus promptly eliminate them to make the hardware far better prepared for use in the conditions of modern warfare. This adds a lot to its popularity," Shugayev said.