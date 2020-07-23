Shipbuilders prepare five Northern Fleet warships for Russia’s Main Naval Parade

"This year, the Zvyozdochka Shipyard has fulfilled work for implementing state contracts on providing maintenance and ensuring the technical readiness of five ships and boats of the Northern Fleet for their participation in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Severodvinsk-based Zvyozdochka Ship Repair Plant (part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) has prepared five warships, submarines and boats of Russia’s Northern Fleet for their participation in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 26, the Shipyard’s press office reported on Thursday.

The parade formation on Russia’s Navy Day will include the Project 949A nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Oryol and the Project 1155 large anti-submarine warfare ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov. The shipbuilders earlier carried out maintenance work on both warships’ radio-technical equipment and electro-mechanic assemblies and mechanisms.

At Russia’s Main Naval Parade on July 26, the Northern Fleet will also be represented by three Project 21980 anti-sabotage boats: the P-340 Yunarmeyets Zapolyarya, the P-421 Yunarmeyets Belomorya and the P-430 Valery Fedyanin. In the run-up to the parade, planned works were completed aboard the boats to provide maintenance for their electro-mechanical assemblies and mechanisms.

The Main Naval Parade will take place in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 26 on Russia’s Navy Day. The Russian Navy is set to involve 46 warships, boats and submarines, naval aviation aircraft and helicopters and over 4,000 personnel in the Main Naval Parade.

Apart from St. Petersburg, the naval parades will be held at the bases of all the Russian Navy’s fleets and flotillas in Severomorsk, Baltiysk, Sevastopol, Kaspiysk and Vladivostok and also at Russia’s Tartus naval facility on the Mediterranean coast in Syria.