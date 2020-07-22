Over 250 vessels too take part in Navy Day parades in Russia — paper

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. More than 250 vessels, about 80 aircraft, some 100 military vehicles and other hardware and about 15,000 servicemen will take part in military parades to be held in Russia on July 26, the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper reported on Wednesday.

According to infographics by Krasnaya Zvezda, Russia’s Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt will be held on July 26 and will involve 46 vessels (including warships, boats and submarines), as well as 41 aircraft of the naval aviation and more than 4,000 personnel. The number of spectators will be limited due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, in line with the Russian sanitary watchdog’s requirements.

Naval parades will also take place at the main naval bases of the Russian Fleets and the Caspian Flotilla in Baltiysk, Vladivostok, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Kaspiisk, Severomorsk and Sevastopol, as well as in the Syrian port of Tartus.