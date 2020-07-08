Union State secretary hopes Russia, Belarus will sign updated military doctrine

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Secretary of State of the Russia and Belarus Union State Grigory Rapota has expressed hope that both countries will sign an updated joint military doctrine.

"We [the Union State] have a joint military doctrine, right now it is being updated, and I hope it will be approved. From time to time, we introduce some changes that take into account the current events," he said during an online lecture "Current issues of the Union State’s development" held by the Alexander Gorchakov Public Diplomacy Fund.

Rapota noted the high level of cooperation between Russian and Belarusian defense ministries. He reminded that there is a regional military formation, which includes the Belarusian Armed Forces and Russia’s Western Military District.

The military doctrine of the Union State is being developed in accordance with the priority areas of development and the plans for the further development of the Union State for the years 2018-2022.