Military guru gets 7-year prison term for passing classified FSB data to German firm

ST. PETERSBURG, July 2. /TASS/. A St. Petersburg court has sentenced Vladimir Neelov to seven years in a maximum-security prison for treason and transmitting information on training FSB staff to a German company, reporters were told by the united city courts’ press service.

"The court sentenced [Neelov] to seven years in a high-security prison," the statement said.

The press service noted that the military expert was found guilty under the Article 275 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (high treason). The court hearing was held behind closed doors. As the court established, the expert sold classified information on the training of FSB field operatives to a German consulting firm. The defendant admitted partial guilt stating to the court that he did not believe that the data he had handed over was secret.