Russian Navy to receive heavy nuclear-powered missile cruiser in 2022 after repairs

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The nuclear-powered missile-carrying cruiser Admiral Nakhimov will be repaired and delivered to the Russian Navy in 2022, Head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation Alexei Rakhmanov said at a press conference on Monday.

"We are planning to complete the ship’s repairs in 2022. I hope that nothing will impede this. At least, all major decisions on financing, construction schedules and the work with suppliers are being made within plus or minus several months today, which gives us the ground to believe that we will complete the repairs in 2022 and deliver it to the Navy," the chief executive said on Shipbuilders’ Day celebrated in Russia on June 29.

The head of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation declined to specify whether the ship would be armed with Tsirkon hypersonic missiles. He said it was the prerogative of the Defense Ministry to decide this while the task of the United Shipbuilding Corporation was to arm the ship with the required launching systems.

Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said last September that the missile-carrying cruiser was 50% ready and its delivery was expected in 2022. After its repair and upgrade, the ship’s defense will be provided by the Fort-M and Pantsyr-M air defense missile systems and the powerful Paket-NK and Otvet anti-submarine armament, he said.