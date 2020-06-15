Kalashnikov gunmaker delivers 35,000 latest AK-12 assault rifles to Russian troops

KRASNODAR, June 15. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group (part of the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) has delivered about 35,000 latest AK-12 assault rifles to the troops, Kalashnikov Group CEO Dmitry Tarasov told TASS on Monday.

"We have already closed the contract for this year, i.e. we have made all the deliveries for 2020," he said. "About 35,000," he added.

The Kalashnikov chief executive announced in April this year that the gunmaker had made the 2020 deliveries of the latest AK-12 assault rifles to Russia’s Defense Ministry ahead of schedule. In April 2019, he said that the company planned to deliver 112,500 AK-12 assault rifles to the Russian troops in 2019-2021. Russia’s Defense Ministry announced on June 1 that the Airborne Force received about 10,000 AK-12 assault rifles during 2019 and in the first half of 2020.

The AK-12 was unveiled to the public at the Victory Parade in Moscow on May 9 last year when about 400 paratroopers of an Airborne Force consolidated regiment marched with these assault rifles across Red Square.

The new assault rifle is distinguished by its improved ergonomics compared to its AK-74M and AKM predecessors. The assault rifle’s upgrade has increased its accuracy of fire and the survivability of its barrel whose production is now based on new technology.

The AK-12 is outfitted with an additional equipment set that includes a domestically-produced collimator sight, which allows delivering aimed fire at a distance of up to 500 meters. The assault rifle also includes a new magazine that allows visually controlling the ammunition consumption.