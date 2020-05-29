Russian paratroopers receive over 160 latest combat vehicles since start of year

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Russian paratroopers have received over 160 items of the armor since the start of the year, including the latest BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicles and BTR-MDM ‘Rakushka’ armored personnel carriers, the Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"This year, the Airborne Force’s units, formations and facilities have taken the delivery of over 160 items of the armor, including the latest BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicles, BTR-MDM ‘Rakushka’ armored personnel carriers, upgraded BMD-2KA-U airborne infantry fighting vehicles, BTR-D, BTR-82AM armored personnel carriers and MTO-UB2 maintenance workshops," the ministry said.

The new and upgraded military hardware has arrived for all the Airborne Force’s units, formations and facilities, the ministry stressed.

"All the combat vehicles and armaments that have arrived for the Airborne Force will be actively employed during the summer training period," it said.

As part of rearming the Pskov Guards Air Assault Division with BMD-4M and BTR-MDM ‘Rakushka’ combat vehicles, a new battalion set of the military hardware has arrived for a battalion of the Guards Black Sea Airborne Assault Regiment named after Alexander Nevsky, the ministry said.

The 14-tonne BMD-4M airborne infantry fighting vehicle is armed with a 100mm cannon that also serves as a launcher for Arkan anti-tank missiles with an ammunition load of 34 rounds and four missiles, a 30mm automatic gun with an ammunition load of 500 rounds and a 7.62mm machine-gun.

The BMD-4M is capable of developing a maximum speed of 70 km/h and moving in the water at a maximum speed of 10 km/h. The combat vehicle has a crew of three and can also transport up to five assault force personnel.

The BTR-MDM ‘Rakushka’ is a Russian armored personnel carrier developed at the Volgograd Tractor Factory. The 13.2-tonne combat vehicle is armed with two machine-guns. It has a crew of two and carry up to 13 assault force personnel. The Rakushka is designated to carry personnel (the assault force), ammunition, spare parts, fuels and lubricants to Airborne Force and marine infantry units.