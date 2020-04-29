US deployment of low-yield nuclear warheads dangerous, causes destabilization — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. The deployment of its low-yield nuclear warheads by the United States is a dangerous step that leads to destabliziation, Russian Foreign Ministry’s official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We noted the article, published by the US Department of State’s official website on April 24 and devoted to the issue of creating W76-2 low-yield nuclear warheads and deploy it on some of its Trident submarines," she said. "As we have already said may times, we view this as a dangerous step. We believe that it carries a certain element of destabilization."

Zakharova stressed that any attack with the use of US submarine-launched ballistic missiles, regardless of their characteristics, will be viewed by Russia as an attack with the use of nuclear weapons and, therefore, a basis for a retaliatory strike.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said the US production of W76-2 missiles lowers the nuclear threshold and increases the risk of a nuclear conflict. According to US experts, the new missile has the explosive yield of 5-6 kilotons.